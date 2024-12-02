Fireblocks has announced its partnership with Circle in order to accelerate the overall stablecoin adoption for financial institutions.

Following this announcement, the partnership will combine Circle's stablecoin network with Fireblocks' institutional-grade custody, tokenization, and payments infrastructure in order to address banking transformation opportunities.

In addition, the collaboration was designed with the overall aim of making it easier and safer for financial institutions to build digital asset offerings. Both Fireblocks and Circle will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well.

More information on the Fireblocks x Circle partnership

According to the official press release, Circle's stablecoin network is expected to complement Fireblocks' custody and payments infrastructure tools in order to provide cross-border treasury and tokenization asset settlement. At the same time, the collaboration represents an important step for the rapidly growing stablecoin ecosystem, as it combines the two infrastructure providers and their networks to advance payments onchain.

Through the integration, Fireblocks customers will have the possibility to access Circle's stablecoins and products, including Circle Gateway, a new crosschain primitive that was developed in order to enable a unified USDC balance for instant crosschain liquidity across supported chains. All integrations are set to be underpinned by Arc, a new open Layer-1, enterprise-grade blockchain purpose-built for stablecoin finance, while Fireblocks’ early support for Arc will allow thousands of institutions to securely build, deploy, and transact on programmable money rails.

As stablecoins like USDC are changing the way money moves and allow institutions to develop new value and deepen client relationships, companies are under pressure to launch new stablecoin-based products at speed while also meeting security and compliance requirements. In addition, they need to access diverse liquidity providers to serve customer settlement and pricing needs, and to do so while navigating an evolving landscape of several regulatory, operational, and technological demands. With this in mind, the collaboration between Circle and Fireblocks is set to provide the infrastructure needed to meet these challenges head-on, while also enabling institutions to bring custody, tokenization, and stablecoin payments into production with security.

The collaboration also represents a major step toward an institutional-grade, programmable financial system, while also offering financial institutions the ability to develop strategically, as well as launching and scaling digital asset services that drive new revenue, improve liquidity access, and meet the compliance and operational standards of traditional finance.