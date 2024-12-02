Figure Technologies has filed its documentation for its initial public offering in the US, aiming for a valuation of up to USD 4.13 billion.

Figure’s IPO announcement comes as the third one this week, following BNPL firm Klarna and crypto exchange Gemini, which also recently held investor roadshows. This underlines a renewed interest in fintech IPOs in the US. According to sources quoted by Reuters, as the current administration is substantially supportive of this space, the pipeline is expected to remain active for well-structured, compliance-forward companies.

Initially, Figure made its IPO plans public in August 2025, when the company disclosed that, alongside newly issued shares, some existing investors were also expected to sell part of their holdings.

Figure’s capabilities and IPO plans

Founded in 2018, Figure operates a blockchain-native platform for consumer lending and digital asset services. The company declares that it can fund home equity loans in 10 days compared to the industry standard of 42 days. Also, Figure’s platform manages several operations, including consumer credit and digital asset trading, which positions the firm just between traditional finance and the cryptocurrency sector.

The decision to file the IPO now underlines a broader drive in crypto markets, with regulatory clarity and substantial inflows into crypto exchange-traded funds scaling institutional adoption of digital assets. Additionally, the successful IPOs of crypto exchange Bullish and stablecoin issuer Circle have prompted other companies in this space to test investor interest.

Furthermore, Figure’s financial performance has boosted significantly, with the company displaying a USD 29 million profit for the first six months of 2025. The company will now list on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol FIGR. Goldman Sachs, Jefferies, and Bank of America Securities are set to serve as lead underwriters for Figure’s IPO. The preliminary prospectus reveals a price range per share of USD 18 to USD 20 and a possibility to issue approximately 26.3 million shares. As detailed in Figure’s Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing, the company aims to receive up to USD 526 million through the sale of shares.