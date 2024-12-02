Klarna has announced the launch of its initial public offering of approximately 34.4 million ordinary shares, including 28.7 million shares offered by Klarna and 5.5 million shares offered by certain selling shareholders.

The 5.5 million ordinary shares are offered by certain selling shareholders identified in the registration statement on Form F-1 (the Registration Statement) related to the proposed offering.

In connection with the offering, the selling shareholders have granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 5.1 million ordinary shares to cover over-allotments. Klarna will not receive any proceeds from the sale currently expected to be between USD 35 and USD 37 per ordinary share. Klarna has been approved to list its ordinary shares on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under the symbol “KLAR.”, expecting to raise a valuation of USD 1.27 billion to USD 14 billion.

Among the key firms participating in the IPO, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, J.P. Morgan, and Morgan Stanley are serving as joint book-building managers for the proposed offering. BofA Securities, Citigroup, Deutsche Bank Securities, Societe Generale, and UBS Investment Bank are acting as bookrunners. Additionally, BNP Paribas, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, a Stifel Company, Nordea, Rothschild & Co., Wedbush Securities, and Wolfe | Nomura Alliance are co-managers for this offering.

Klarna’s timeline for US IPO

In April 2025, Klarna seemed to have stopped its plans to go public after President Trump announced tariffs, which led to uncertainty. The Swedish company experienced a deficit attributed to one-time expenses linked to restructuring, share-based compensation, and depreciation. Despite the wider loss, Klarna’s revenue rose 13% year-over-year, reaching USD 701 million. The company also reported having 100 million active users and 724.000 merchant partners worldwide.

Other companies that launched their US IPO this year include Figma, Circle, and Chime Financial, which have all contributed to the fintech landscape.

