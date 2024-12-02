Bitget has announced its upgrade to Bitget Onchain, a feature that now offers all cryptos on four major chains in one account.

Following this announcement, the expansion introduces tokens directly from a single Bitget spot account, while also supporting four blockchains, including Ethereum, Solana, BSC, and Base. This process aims to optimise Bitget Onchain, focusing on its process of developing selected assets into a comprehensive gateway to the decentralised economy.

In addition, Bitget Onchain will deliver a full-featured and user-friendly experience that will combine the diversity of decentralised markets with the security and reliability of centralised exchanges. Users and customers will be given the possibility to access several tokens across multiple chains without the need to juggle separate Web3 wallets, external transfers, or private key management.

More information on Bitget’s upgrade of Bitget Onchain

According to the official press release, this streamlined approach is expected to make on-chain trading more accessible to a wider user base while also retaining the advanced tools and protections expected by professional traders. Alongside a broad multi-chain coverage, Bitget has also launched Onchain Signals, a new feature powered by AI algorithms, aimed at tracking and filtering high-quality ‘smart money' addresses across blockchains, providing users with real-time token alerts and actionable insights. At the same time, with one-click trading capabilities, customers will be enabled to act quickly on opportunities and follow strategies from market participants, improving both efficiency and success in their on-chain operations.

Security is expected to remain an important feature of Bitget Onchain, as all tokens are pre-screened, with additional safeguards in place for high-risk assets, ensuring that users and customers benefit from exchange-grade protection while exploring the open on-chain ecosystem as well.

The Onchain upgrade marks another important step toward Bitget’s strategy of developing the Universal Exchange (UEX), which aims to support all tradable crypto assets. In addition, UEX's service radius will not be limited to cryptocurrencies, as global premium assets such as stocks, ETFs, gold, and forex will all be tradable on UEX. Through the process of expanding coverage to tokens across top blockchains and introducing AI-powered Onchain Signals, the company aims to provide users with a smart and secure way to trade on-chain.