CMC Markets, a provider of online trading and investment services, has partnered with Paysafe to broaden its range of payment options for traders in global markets, excluding the US and the UK.

Leveraging Paysafe’s Skrill and Neteller as digital wallets and alternative payment methods in the EEA, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and other markets, CMC Markets’ users can fund their trading accounts seamlessly and securely. This includes trading forex, commodities, shares, indices, or treasuries. The digital wallets were launched two decades ago and have valuable experience serving the forex and financial trading industry, which will allow CMC customers to benefit from rapid payment solutions.

Solutions for online traders

Leveraging the alliance between the two companies, users can fund their CMC accounts and use Skrill and Neteller to make withdrawals with no delays. Once traders move money to one of the digital wallets, they can withdraw it to their bank account, card, another APM, or use it to fund trading positions with CMC.

Paysafe’s digital wallets are available in 130 countries, and this offers CMC the opportunity to expand in these regions, including LATAM, and involve additional Paysafe APMs. Paysafe expressed positive feelings regarding the alliance, saying that its digital wallets are popular tools for traders and have a long history of serving the industry, a fact that will support CMC Markets to facilitate transactions for new and existing customers. The two companies aim to expand their partnership further worldwide.

CMC Markets reciprocates the sentiment, mentioning that the alliance is key to delivering a consistent and cohesive payments experience to its clients. Considering Skrill and Neteller’s global popularity, with millions of users worldwide, and their long association with online trading, this integration will offer traders the opportunity to make payments and withdrawals using their preferred medium and have the freedom to trade their own way. This approach will strengthen the company’s customer-centric focus.