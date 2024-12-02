bunq has announced its plan to roll out crypto staking across the EU in partnership with Kraken, providing users with the option to earn up to 10% annually on crypto.

Following this announcement, bunq will expand bunq Crypto, launching secure and flexible crypto staking and giving users the possibility to earn rewards on their digital assets, with full flexibility and no lock-up periods.

The staking will be available in the regions of the Netherlands, France, Spain, Belgium, Italy, Ireland, Germany, as well as the wider EEA region. In addition, customers and users of the challenger bank will be given the possibility to access crypto services offered by the crypto trading platform, Kraken, and will be able to earn up to 10% annually on selected cryptocurrencies by helping to validate transactions on blockchain networks.

More information on the bunq x Kraken partnership

According to the official press release, with flexible staking, clients will be enabled to earn on the crypto they already own, while also having the chance to keep the freedom to buy, sell, or unstake anytime they want. At the same time, both companies will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well.

In addition, according to bunq’s latest research, nearly 65% of users say not knowing when to buy or sell is their biggest barrier in the process of making a profit on their digital assets. With this in mind, the neobank now offers flexible staking in order to solve this challenge, as well as allowing users to earn rewards on their crypto without having to worry about timings or restrictive lock-up periods.

This announcement follows bunq’s initiative of finalising the first phase of US banking licence filing. With this expansion in the US market, bunq was expected to deliver its model to a community of nearly 5 million digital nomads, expats, international entrepreneurs, and remote professionals, regardless of whether they are EU or US citizens.