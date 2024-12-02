eToro EU has received authorisation under MiCA to offer crypto asset services in Germany.

eToro is now authorised under MiCA, but it is not classified as a MiCA trading platform, a venue where buyers and sellers trade directly, like a stock exchange. The company plays the role of a counterpart for users, executing the trades in and outside of regulated MiCA trading venues, and ensuring that trading experiences are aligned with the regulation’s requirements.

The initiative reflects the company’s commitment to aligning with the European regulatory standards while making sure that its services are tailored to its clients’ needs and demands, offering a better trading experience.

More about the announcement

The company also updates its Terms & Conditions, which apply to all residents of Germany using eToro, whether or not they currently hold cryptocurrency on the app. Starting October 30, 2025, all crypto trading services will be provided directly by eToro EU. This means that users will no longer have access to DLT Finance services through the eToro platform and must accept the Revised Terms to continue trading. Trades will continue as usual.

By accepting the revised Terms & Conditions, users agree that eToro EU may offer custody services in the future. When the transition occurs, it will be communicated in advance, enabling wider access to crypto assets not currently available to German clients. When users next access the platform, a pop-up will prompt them to accept the Revised Terms. If a user does not accept the terms, they will no longer be able to trade via eToro after October 5, 2025, and their assets will be safely held in custody with Tangany GmbH. The assets may be withdrawn after another custodian by contacting them, subject to their terms.

The move aims to enable eToro to assume all cryptocurrency trading obligations. In the near future, when eToro EU will also provide crypto asset custody, users will be notified in advance. If eToro EU becomes the sole cryptoasset custody provider, the company will update the Terms & Conditions accordingly, alerting its clients beforehand.