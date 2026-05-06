Corpay has signed agreements with JP Morgan's Kinexys and BVNK to add blockchain-based settlement to its cross-border payments platform.

Under the agreements, Corpay will use JP Morgan's Kinexys private blockchain for tokenised fiat settlement, and BVNK for stablecoin interoperability. The move extends a platform that already operates across SWIFT, a proprietary iACH network, and real-time local payment schemes, adding both private and public blockchain rails to the same integrated stack.

Expanding the multi-rail architecture

The structure brings together two distinct blockchain layers: JP Morgan's Kinexys provides a private-chain settlement layer, while BVNK adds public stablecoin connectivity. For Corpay's corporate clients, both remain accessible through a single platform interface rather than through separate workflows, with transactions routed based on corridor, timing, and client requirements.

The partnerships fit into a broader shift in corporate payments, where settlement speed and flexibility are becoming increasingly relevant to treasury operations. In cross-border payments specifically, settlement timing and liquidity windows can directly affect the total cost of moving money across markets.

Kinexys, JP Morgan's blockchain business unit, operates as a private-permissioned infrastructure designed for institutional use. The platform supports near real-time settlement, programmable transactions, and the tokenisation of assets such as money market funds. BVNK, meanwhile, operates as a stablecoin infrastructure provider focused on interoperability across digital asset payment rails.

Ron Clarke, Chairman and CEO of Corpay, stated that adding both public and private blockchain capabilities allows the company to route payments more flexibly, improving speed and efficiency for clients. Mark Frey, Group President, Corpay Cross-Border Solutions, noted that stablecoins and tokenised fiat are broadening how money moves globally, and that the platform is designed to route each transaction across whichever rail delivers the best outcome.

Industry context

The agreements reflect a wider pattern in institutional payments, where blockchain settlement is being incorporated into existing enterprise platforms rather than deployed as standalone infrastructure. In addition, for enterprise payments, blockchain settlement is increasingly positioned as an additional route within platforms that already handle global money movement, with stablecoins, tokenised fiat, and traditional rails sitting alongside one another within the same operational stack.