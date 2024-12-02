US-based Coinflow has secured USD 25 million in a Series A funding round led by Pantera Capital.

The round had additional participation from CMT Digital, Coinbase Ventures, The Fintech Fund, Jump Capital, Reciprocal Ventures, and founders and operators from over a dozen other companies. The funds aim to accelerate the adoption of unified pay-in and payout infrastructure with instant settlements via stablecoins.

Powering global payment volume

Coinflow is a PSP that enables businesses to accept and disburse money instantly and internationally with indemnification for fraud and chargeback. It aims to support businesses, marketplaces, fintechs, remittance providers, gaming platforms, and ecommerce merchants with instant settlement, fraud and chargeback indemnity, global pay-in, multi-currency FX, and unified payouts.

Since its seed round from last year, the company has reached significant growth and expanded to cover over 170 countries. Businesses across markets, including marketplaces, fintechs, gaming, payroll, remittance, and ecommerce, are leveraging Coinflow’s infrastructure for faster money movement, higher approval rates, and more secure customer journeys.

The company combines AI-powered fraud prevention, stablecoins, and blockchain technology into a single platform, enabling merchants to process transactions instantly, settle funds in real-time, and avoid the operational and financial burdens associated with chargebacks. This will allow them to scale faster and more securely.

The funds allow the company to expand global payout coverage to over 100 countries, including new regions in Latin America and Asia, and advance its product foundation with optimised orchestration to increase approval rates, as well as improve payout liquidity and efficiency. Additionally, Coinflow will expand into new jurisdictions to support client and partner growth and scale its team across the US and EU to meet the increased demand.

Pantera Capital mentions that Coinflow differs from other providers by offering instant global payments and payouts without fraud or chargebacks. The market for cross-border payments is expected to exceed USD 320 trillion by 2032, and Coinflow aims to capture the momentum and become more prevalent in the industry.