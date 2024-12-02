US-based cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase has announced that it now enables its users to send USDC instantly, regardless of destination, without facing any fees.

Through this move, Coinbase intends to facilitate more simplified, global peer-to-peer (P2P) payments for its users, allowing them to send money only by using a phone number, if they choose to do so. The company has already started rolling out P2P payments to users, planning to make the solution fully available over the upcoming period.

By launching this service, Coinbase aims to make sending crypto more efficient. In addition to phone numbers, customers can send USDC instantly by leveraging an email address, wallet address, ENS, or pay link. Among the key potential capabilities and benefits of P2P payments, Coinbase underlines:

Instant, 24/7 transfers, with customers being able to make payments immediately and not having to wait for bank hours;

No fees, as Coinbase processes transfers free of charge, including for international payments and large amounts;

Simplified access in the app, with users benefitting from a dedicated ‘Pay’ tab in the Coinbase app, which enables them to find contacts and send money more efficiently.

Latest news from Coinbase

In addition to expanding its offering to better meet customer needs, Coinbase also recently made several other moves. For example, most recently, the company teamed up with Samsung, aiming to bring crypto services to Galaxy users. The two organisations planned to deliver access to Coinbase One within the Samsung Wallet application in the US, intending to provide Samsung Galaxy owners with an optimised crypto experience.

Moreover, in August 2025, Coinbase acquired Deribit, a crypto options trading platform, to further grow its portfolio of digital asset businesses. When Coinbase agreed to move forward with this deal, back in May 2025, the acquisition was valued at USD 2.9 billion. This came as the sixth company acquired by Coinbase in 2025 as the firm directed its efforts to diversify its operations. The company also entered deals with Spindle, Roam, and Liquifi, among others.