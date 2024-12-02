Ramp Swaps (Ireland) Limited, trading as Ramp Network, has received Crypto-Asset Service Provider (CASP) authorisation from the Central Bank of Ireland under MiCA.

With this authorisation, Ramp Network positions itself among the first companies operating fully under the EU’s unified regulatory framework for crypto asset services. This comes as a step which supports both the company’s expansion strategy as well as a leap forward for the ecosystem that relies on safe, compliant access between fiat and digital assets.

Growing across the EU

After years of makeshift national regulations, the introduction of MiCA has transformed Europe’s crypto landscape by establishing a clear, harmonised regulatory framework for all 27 EU countries. It encompasses governance, operational resilience, transparency, and consumer protection.

By obtaining this authorisation, Ramp Network will be able to offer its on- and off-ramp services across the entire EU under a single licence. This facilitates minimal fragmentation and uncertainty, and a consistent regulatory framework for conversion between fiat currencies and digital assets.

Additionally, the MiCA authorisation received from the Central Bank of Ireland covers the core activities that enable Ramp Network to provide secure, compliant fiat-to-crypto value transfers under EU-level supervision. Through its on- and off-ramp products, the company already serves businesses and individuals across over 150 countries. The approval further solidifies the foundation Ramp Network has developed over the years and enables it to continue growing its operations responsibly across Europe.

When it comes to future growth plans, the MiCA authorisation allows Ramp Network to work with partners across Europe under stable, transparent, and predictable rules. The approval provides the company’s product, compliance, and engineering teams with a regulatory foundation that supports them in expanding secure on and off-ramp solutions across the EU.

Talking about the milestone, Przemek Kowalczyk, CEO of Ramp Network, mentioned that this authorisation represents a commitment to making on-chain value work in everyday life. At the same time, the MiCA approval underlines that the company’s standards, controls, and infrastructure meet Europe’s expectations.