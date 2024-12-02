Kraken has announced the public launch of Kraken VIP, developed as an invitation-only program tailored for Ultra High Net Worth individuals.

Following this announcement, originally developed in 2018 and redesigned through a private pilot, Kraken VIP aims to bring together improved client service and experiences into one comprehensive program.

Kraken VIP was designed for clients and customers who value discretion, precision, and depth of relationship, while also expecting their platform to match the scale and seriousness of their capital. The program also combines privacy-first design with engagement to deliver an optimised level of service in the digital asset space.

Optimising High-Value Service for customers and partners

According to the official press release, the offering will include dedicated relationship management, meaning that each member is set to be paired with a specialist VIP Relationship Manager, backed by 24/7 support, direct multichannel access, as well as early insight into Kraken’s full product ecosystem. VIPs are expected to also receive access to Kraken subject-matter experts spanning product, engineering, liquidity, custody, and infrastructure, providing insight to power their trading experience.

Furthermore, the product will also provide global experiences, as through Kraken’s partnerships and global networks, VIPs are set to gain access to optimised opportunities, spanning from Formula 1 and elite football to private cultural events and regional meet-ups not available to the general public. In addition, the initiative will also include access to a private network of institutions and officials, as Kraken VIP will connect members to a global circle of founders, allocators, family offices, and long-tenured crypto natives. This private network is expected to enable the overall exchange of insights, the exploration of new opportunities, and the formation of long-term relationships built on crypto conviction.

Kraken VIP will provide early product access and influence as well, while members are set to receive early access to new features, private beta invitations, and structured feedback sessions that allow VIPs to directly develop the products driving Kraken’s ecosystem.