MoneyGram has partnered with Fireblocks to accelerate stablecoin-based settlement and multi-asset treasury developments across its retail and digital footprint.

The initiative will allow MoneyGram to offer faster, low-cost payments and real-time treasury operations on its network. Operating a large payment network that connects 200 countries, 20,000 corridors, retail locations, and digital endpoints, the company helps its clients make cross-border transfers fast and securely while it navigates complex regulatory requirements for them.

Real-world stablecoin utility solutions

Senders now seek quicker and cheaper transfers with more visibility, while receivers increasingly rely on digital wallets as their main financial hub, keeping funds longer, managing spending online and expecting instant access. As digital wallets redefine how money is held and used, cross-border payments are evolving from a one-off transfer into a bridge between ongoing financial needs on both sides.

After it invested in global cash on/off-ramps for digital currencies, stablecoin-backed consumer features, and crypto compliance infrastructure, MoneyGram now delivers stablecoin cross-border solutions. Fireblocks builds on this move by serving as the company’s secure stablecoin infrastructure and programmable settlement layer.

With this feature, MoneyGram will be able to reduce capital requirements with pre-funding partners through continuous funding, receive stablecoin payments from partners, and improve access to liquidity pools, as well as optimise reconciliation and financial reporting for stablecoin workflows. Additionally, the company can improve treasury efficiency through Fireblocks’ connection with exchanges and move funds across multiple blockchains in real time.

The integration drives the ability to introduce new stablecoin-based features over time, such as programmable money and more resilient liquidity pathways, all with no need for fundamental changes to MoneyGram's user experience or its compliance processes. The alliance with Fireblocks reflects the company’s omnichannel, two-sided network that serves both ends of the relationship. Using its global reach and Fireblocks’ programmable infrastructure, the initiative aims to create a better user experience with more flexibility, continuity, and a strong foundation for how funds are moved across borders.