Coinbase has announced its partnership with Samsung in order to bring secure, trusted, and user-friendly crypto access to the customers of the smartphone brand.

Following this announcement, access to Coinbase One is set to be offered within the Samsung Wallet application in the US, aiming to introduce Samsung Galaxy owners to an optimised crypto experience with a trusted exchange.

In addition, with features like the Coinbase One Card for crypto spending and earning, this promotion aims to enable Galaxy users to explore crypto securely directly from their devices. Over the next few months, the institutions will focus on expanding this effort in several regions across the globe, as well as exploring new opportunities for collaboration and partnership.

More information on the Samsung x Coinbase partnership

According to the official press release, Coinbase One was developed as an all-in-one membership for crypto users that aims to offer zero trading fees, boosted staking rewards, priority support, exclusive partner deals, and account protection for lost fund restoration in the case of unauthorised third-party access. At the moment, Coinbase’s Samsung Pay integration is live for Coinbase users in the US, with the aim of providing Galaxy customers with more ways to explore crypto services in the future.

This announcement follows Coinbase’s partnership with Base and Y Combinator, which aimed to focus on developing Fintech 3.0 companies. According to the press release published at the time, the three firms have opened applications to these Fintech 3.0 firms, underlining that they were looking for themes such as improving stablecoins beyond the dollar into local currencies, tokenising assets, as well as including stocks and credit markets, and developing consumer-facing applications such as AI-driven financial agents.

Earlier in August, Coinbase also acquired Deribit in order to diversify its range of services and expand its portfolio of digital asset businesses. The acquisition was valued at USD 2.9 billion in May 2025, when Coinbase agreed to acquire the crypto options trading platform. Trading volumes on Deribit reached USD 1 trillion in 2024, and its customer base comprises institutional traders, which makes it a key acquisition for Coinbase. The company also purchased Spindle, a blockchain-based advertising platform that supports content creators to increase their online visibility, as well as the team behind Roam, a blockchain-based online browser, and Liquifi, a company focused on managing early-stage token startups.