Brex to introduce stablecoin payments for business accounts

Brex has confirmed plans to introduce native stablecoin payments, allowing its business customers to use digital assets alongside traditional balances.

The feature, set to be rolled out in the coming months, will initially support USDC. Customers will be able to pay card balances using stablecoins, receive stablecoins with automatic conversion into USD, and send them directly from their existing dollar accounts. A waitlist for early access has already opened.

According to the official press release, stablecoins have gained traction for large-scale and cross-border business transactions but remain unavailable through most conventional banking services. Brex officials explained that the new service aims to consolidate both fiat and stablecoin transactions in one platform, offering faster settlement and broader international flexibility for businesses that rely on instant liquidity.

Stablecoins and enterprise adoption

According to Brex representatives, one of the challenges for companies using stablecoins has been fragmented processes requiring multiple platforms. By adding direct stablecoin support, the firm intends to create a single system where payments can be sent and received globally at all hours, with no additional transaction fees.

The expansion is being developed in partnership with a stablecoin infrastructure provider. Brex stated that the integration is designed to provide businesses with immediate settlement capabilities, backed by round-the-clock support.

Several companies in the digital assets sector, including Figure, Solana and Alchemy, have already joined the waitlist. Officials from these firms indicated that stablecoin transactions help speed up cross-border transfers and could be more reliable than traditional payment systems. They also noted that combining cryptocurrency settlement with the safeguards of established platforms may encourage wider adoption among enterprises.

Brex’s stablecoin payment launch continues the company’s general strategy of extending financial services to firms that are either crypto-native or beginning to incorporate digital assets into their operations.