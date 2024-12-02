Blum, a crypto ecosystem on Telegram, has launched its new Perpetual Futures (Perps) feature, offering its users access to crypto tools without leaving Telegram.

The ecosystem is backed by Binance, being a mini app that integrates a full perpetual futures experience that enables users to buy and sell assets in 20 currencies, including BTC, ETH, BLUM, and TON. They can also apply leverage and manage risks with stop-loss and take-profit orders through an intuitive and fast process that mirrors Telegram’s UX.

Crypto solutions on Blum

Perpetual futures are widely used tools in the market, as they have no expiry date, unlike traditional futures. This gives traders the flexibility to hold positions for months. Perps users can take advantage of rising and falling markets, apply leverage to increase exposure, and deploy strategies for hedging and scalping. In the past, perps have been confined to centralised exchanges and complex apps, but Blum aims to remove these barriers by embedding perpetuals directly inside its Telegram mini app to allow access with no additional downloads, seed phrases, or browser extensions required. Blum is also investing in education, publishing clear guides to Perps, strategy playbooks, and simple explainers to support Telegram-native users in building confidence and capability.

Blum aims to focus on transparency with public tokenomics, reward updates, and ongoing communication shares through blogs, AMAs, and in-app channels. The new feature allows individuals to learn, trade, and build strategies inside the app they already spend time on. Blum is investing in tools such as Perps and listings on Binance Alpha and BLUM token integration with BNB Chain, and strategic partnerships with Paybis, Aeon, and Alchemy Pay.

The launch will strengthen Blum’s position as a crypto trading platform on Telegram, leveraging its integration on the TON blockchain to transform Telegram from a messaging app into a global trading platform.