BitGo has filed to go public with USD 90.3 billion in assets under custody, targeting a NYSE listing as institutional crypto adoption accelerates under new US policies.

Following this announcement, the firm aims to list its Class A common stock on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol `BTGO`, according to its Form S-1 registration with the SEC.

In addition, the company also reported approximately USD 90.3 billion in assets on its platform as of June 30, 2025. Officials of the company mentioned that it will maintain control through a dual-class share structure, a process that will hold Class B shares with 15 votes each, compared to one vote for Class A shares. This setup will qualify BitGo as a `controlled company` under NYSE rules, exempting it from certain governance standards.

More information on BitGo’s US IPO initiative

BitGo announced its plans to go public in a US IPO back in July 2025, aiming to join the trend among firms that were going public in the US, as well as to capitalise on the momentum. BitGo believed that these market conditions represent a preferable and important reason for the firm to focus on an IPO at the moment. At the same time, the company knew that the IPO conditions could change unexpectedly, especially in a volatile space such as crypto, so it aimed to take advantage of the current situation.

The IPO filing follows the firm’s approval for EU crypto services under the MiCA regulation. The licence was expected to give BitGo the possibility to offer digital asset services across EU member states through a single regulatory passport. The MiCA licence was granted to BitGo’s European entity, and it allowed the company to provide custodial and related digital asset services to a range of clients, such as crypto-native firms, banks, and asset managers operating within the bloc.