Cryptocurrency exchange Binance has announced that its authorisation has been approved by the Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA) under the ADGM framework.

The milestone marks a significant achievement in the crypto world, as Binance’s global platform, Binance.com, has been formally approved under a comprehensive regulatory framework. Additionally, this comes as a step forward in Binance’s commitment to developing a compliant digital asset ecosystem and solidifying its position in the crypto space.

How does the approval support Binance’s expansion?

With this licence granted by FSRA of ADGM, Binance is set to benefit from increased credibility and simplified access across multiple markets, expanding its operations beyond the UAE, and solidifying the company’s position in the digital finance landscape.

The regulatory approval covers Binance’s global platform through three separate entities conducting operations within ADGM. Each of these three organisations, including an Exchange, a Clearing House, and a Broker Dealer, holds different regulatory permissions to conduct specific financial services activities according to ADGM’s regulatory framework.

Nest Services Limited, set to be renamed Nest Exchange Limited, has been authorised as a Recognised Investment Exchange, with the ability to operate a Multilateral Trading Facility. This organisation conducts all on-exchange trading activities, including spot and derivatives products.

Nest Clearing and Custody Limited has been approved as a Recognised Clearing House and received additional permissions to offer custody and CSD services. The entity will handle the clearing, settlement, and secure custody of digital assets.

BCI Limited, set to be renamed Next Trading Limited, has been authorised as a Broker-Dealer, with the ability to deal in investments, arrange deals in investments, manage assets, arrange custody, and offer money services. This organisation will provide Binance’s off-exchange offerings, including over-the-counter trading, conversion services, and other principal-based activities.

Still subject to final operational planning, Binance.com is set to begin operating its ADGM-regulated activities on 5 January 2026. The announcement strengthens Binance’s position in regulatory progress in digital finance. Additionally, it solidifies the UAE’s emergence as a hub for advancement in financial services.