Aptos and WLFI team up on USD1 stablecoin launch

World Liberty Financial, a decentralised finance project connected to the Trump family, has moved closer to launching its USD1 stablecoin on Aptos. The rollout is scheduled for 6 October 2025, with immediate integration into a range of decentralised finance protocols, wallets, and exchanges on the Aptos network, including Echelon, Hyperion, Thala, Tapp, Petra, Backpack, and OKX.

According to company officials, the initiative is intended to provide a stablecoin model where returns are directed back to users. The partnership has been in discussion for some time, with World Liberty Financial selecting Aptos as the host blockchain due to low transaction costs and fast settlement speeds.

Positioning against tron and ethereum

Stablecoins on Aptos already include Tether, USDC, Ethena USD (USDE) and PayPal USD, with monthly volumes reported at over USD 60 billion. Nonetheless, the network’s market share is modest, around 0.35% of the global stablecoin sector. By comparison, Tron holds more than USD 78 billion in USDT, and Ethereum accounts for nearly USD 95 billion, according to data from Tether.

World Liberty Financial is aiming to build on the current USD1 market capitalisation of USD 2.68 billion, most of which sits on BNB Chain, based on figures from DefiLlama. Overall, Ethereum controls close to 59% of stablecoin supply, or 69% when accounting for layer-2 and other EVM-compatible networks.

Aptos officials stated that alongside the USD1 launch, additional products are under development. These include ‘Decibel,’ which is a decentralised exchange designed for stablecoin and derivatives trading, which is expected to reach testnet this month ahead of a mainnet release by year-end. Another project named ‘Shelby,’ a storage system being developed with Jump Crypto for use in real-time applications, is targeted for release in 2026.