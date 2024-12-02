Alchemy Pay has partnered with Fiat24, a Swiss-regulated fintech, to improve its Web3 Digital Banking service.

Following the announcement, Alchemy Pay will support global users to open Swiss IBAN bank accounts and Master Debit cards, aiming to bridge the gap between TradFi and blockchain-powered digital assets.

Compliant and secure solution for the Swiss market

Alchemy Pay’s solution offers businesses and individuals a compliant and simple way to manage multi-fiat accounts, optimise cash flows, and convert between fiat and crypto in a single platform. Leveraging Fiat24’s banking infrastructure, the company ensures that its users obtain access to European financial services under a regulated framework.

Fiat24 is operated by SR Saphirstein AG and licensed under Article 1b of the Swiss Banking Act and supervised by FINMA, the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority. The fintech offers blockchain-powered financial solutions, extending crypto wallets with account and payment services, allowing clients to access cash accounts onchain, top up via crypto or bank wire, send and receive funds on the platform, and exchange currency instantly, all from the dashboard.

The alliance combines Alchemy Pay’s fiat-crypto exchange with Switzerland’s regulatory standards to make banking compliant, global, and Web3-ready, creating a place where users can open European bank accounts, manage their assets, and access crypto card services from anywhere in the world.

This collaboration follows Alchemy Pay’s admission to the Association for Quality Assurance of Financial Services (VQF) as a recognised Self-Regulatory Organisation (SRO) in Switzerland. This is a significant regulatory achievement for the company, which allows it to offer secure exchange solutions such as stablecoin payment services to the Swiss market. The partnership with Fiat24 strengthens Alchemy Pay’s infrastructure, advancing its mission to create a future-ready and compliant hub for the Web3 economy.