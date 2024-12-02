Stablecoins and payments orchestration: smarter global routing

Nadish Lad of Volante reveals how stablecoins and AI are reshaping payments orchestration to enable faster, cheaper, and more transparent cross-border flows.

How do you define payments orchestration today?

Payments orchestration is the end‑to‑end management of a payment’s journey, from initiation through to final settlement with the beneficiary.

When a payment is initiated, what first moves through the system is a message containing the transaction details. That message triggers a series of checks and actions before the value is ultimately settled between institutions. The payer’s bank debits the account, ensures sufficient funds, applies compliance checks, and routes the payment to the beneficiary’s bank, which then credits the recipient.

Across this journey, banks perform multiple validations, including message format checks, data accuracy, liquidity verification, and screening against sanctions and AML rules. The complexity varies by payment type, with cross‑border transactions typically involving foreign exchange, additional compliance steps, and multiple intermediaries.

As more payment rails become available, orchestration becomes both a decision and execution layer. It determines the most efficient, cost‑effective, and compliant route for each transaction and manages the flow across systems and networks accordingly.

How do stablecoins optimise an orchestration stack?

Stablecoins introduce a different model of value transfer into the orchestration stack. A stablecoin is a digital asset pegged to a fiat currency, typically backed by reserves and issued by a regulated entity. Unlike traditional payment messages, which instruct another institution to move value later, stablecoins represent value directly.

In the correspondent banking model, cross‑border payments require banks to hold prefunded liquidity in nostro and vostro accounts with partner institutions. Funds move through a chain of balance sheet adjustments, adding cost, delay, and operational complexity.

Stablecoins reduce the need for this layered liquidity structure. Because the asset itself embodies value, it can be transferred directly between participants on a blockchain network. The recipient can redeem it for fiat or continue to use it within a digital ecosystem.

From an orchestration perspective, this introduces new flows. The process may include converting fiat into a stablecoin, transferring it on‑chain, and optionally converting it back into fiat. The orchestration layer must manage these transitions, ensure regulatory compliance, and select the appropriate infrastructure for conversion and settlement.

For banks, this enables a selective and controlled approach. Stablecoins can be used in specific corridors or scenarios where they offer clear advantages, rather than as a wholesale replacement for existing payment rails.

What problems do they solve that traditional rails cannot?

One of the most significant advantages of stablecoins is their 24‑by‑7 availability and near‑instant settlement. Traditional payment rails are constrained by banking hours, cut‑off times, and prefunded accounts. Even when payment messages move quickly, final settlement may be delayed due to reconciliation between institutions.

With stablecoins, value and transfer occur together. The asset itself moves across the network, reducing reliance on multiple intermediaries and prefunded liquidity accounts. This can lower operational friction and simplify liquidity management, particularly for cross‑border flows.

Another key benefit is transparency. Blockchain‑based transactions can provide clearer audit trails and near real‑time visibility into transaction status.

That said, stablecoins do not remove all complexity. They introduce new considerations around custody, regulatory treatment, and conversion between digital and fiat currencies. From a banking perspective, the key is that stablecoins are governed through the same orchestration layer that enforces policy, limits, compliance checks, and auditability across all rails.

In which regions do stablecoins add the most value – and why?

Stablecoins add the most value in cross‑border payments, particularly in corridors where correspondent banking is costly, slow, or fragmented.

In mature markets such as the US and parts of Europe, domestic payment systems are already highly efficient, so the incremental benefit of stablecoins for purely domestic use cases may be limited.

However, cross‑border flows between mature markets and emerging economies can benefit from faster settlement, reduced reliance on intermediaries, and improved liquidity efficiency.

There has also been a divergence in policy approaches. Some jurisdictions have focused on central bank digital currencies for domestic use, while others have signalled openness to regulated stablecoins issued by private institutions. As regulatory clarity improves, adoption is likely to begin in markets with strong financial infrastructure and well‑defined compliance frameworks.

How can AI improve orchestration decisions involving stablecoins?

AI plays a critical role in making payments orchestration more intelligent, particularly as the number of available rails increases.

Today, a customer sending money internationally may have several options, including traditional bank transfers, remittance providers, card‑based solutions, and stablecoins. Each option comes with different fees, FX spreads, settlement times, liquidity implications, and compliance requirements.

AI can analyse these variables in real time and determine the optimal route for a specific transaction. This includes deciding whether to use a stablecoin, which issuer or network to select, and when to convert between fiat and digital assets. Factors such as transaction value, urgency, liquidity conditions, and counterparty location can all be evaluated dynamically.

This form of smart routing is where stablecoins and AI intersect most powerfully. Together, they extend the orchestration stack, enabling more flexible, transparent, and efficient global money movement while preserving the controls banks require.





This editorial is part of the Global Stablecoins Report 2026. Explore how stablecoins are moving from hype to utility for banks, merchants, and fintechs.

About the author

Nadish Lad is Global Head of Product and Strategic Business at Volante Technologies, bringing more than 20 years of payments design and advisory experience across liquidity, FX, sanctions, and core payments platforms.

About Volante Technologies

Volante Technologies is a trusted cloud payments modernisation partner, delivering real‑time, API‑enabled, and ISO 20022‑native platforms that power millions of mission‑critical transactions for leading banks and payment networks worldwide.