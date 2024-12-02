The Department of Home Affairs and AUSTRAC have announced that they are collaboratively working on completing transitional rules to support the implementation of AML/CFT reforms.

With these transitional rules, regulators intend to provide periods of time for reporting entities to amend their business and processes to specific demands while still managing their ML/TF risk. Additionally, the regulations will ensure the reforms function effectively in practice and will facilitate more time for certain reporting entities to develop systems and processes and to meet specific new obligations.

Made by the Minister for Home Affairs under Schedule 12 of the Anti-Money Laundering and Counter-Terrorism Financing Amendment Act 2024, the transitional rules are different from the Anti-Money Laundering and Counter-Terrorism Financing Rules 2025 made by the AUSTRAC CEO. Also, they are distinct from any further adjustments to the Anti-Money Laundering and Counter-Terrorism Financing Rules 225 that may be made by AUSTRAC.

In the upcoming period, the Department of Home Affairs is set to release an exposure draft of the transitional rules. At this stage, industry participants will have the ability to offer their feedback regarding the updated regulations.

Timeline and reporting requirements

According to Australian regulators, the transitional rules are set to extend over a three-year initial CDD period for existing reporting entities, starting from 31 March 2026 to 30 March 2029. During this period, existing reporting entities may choose to either continue to leverage their existing applicable customer identification procedures when onboarding a new customer for a period of up to three years or transition to the reformed initial CDD obligations at any time during the aforementioned period.

Existing reporting entities are required to notify AUSTRAC of their AML/CTF compliance officer by 30 May 2026. On the other hand, newly regulated businesses, as well as virtual asset service providers in the same position, will have until 29 July 2026 to notify AUSTRAC of their AML/CRT compliance officer.