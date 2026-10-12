Thought Leader InsightsPayments

What makes customers stay? The subscription opportunity for banks

Vlad Macovei

Vlad Macovei

12 Oct 2026 / 10 Min Read

Keywords:
subscriptionpaymentsbankscustomer experience
Countries:
World

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What makes customers stay? The subscription opportunity for banks

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The Paypers is a global hub for market insights, real-time news, expert interviews, and in-depth analyses and resources across payments, fintech, and the digital economy. We deliver reports, webinars, and commentary on key topics, including regulation, real-time payments, cross-border payments and ecommerce, digital identity, payment innovation and infrastructure, Open Banking, Embedded Finance, crypto, fraud and financial crime prevention, and more – all developed in collaboration with industry experts and leaders.

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