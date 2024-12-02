Ruston Miles, Founder and Chief Strategy & Development Officer at Bluefin, discusses data control, tokenization, and building a security-first orchestration strategy that scales across borders.





As cross-border ecommerce accelerates, merchants are rethinking how they process and protect payments. With consumers expecting instant, localised experiences across channels, many are turning to payment orchestration – a framework that manages multiple payment service providers (PSPs) through a single unified layer. The appeal is obvious. Orchestration enables flexibility, redundancy, and optimisation. Yet its growing adoption also highlights a tension that defines modern payments: the more connected the ecosystem gets, the more vital security and data control become.

From a single processor to a multiprocessor reality

Just a few years ago, most merchants relied on a single processor or gateway. That model is quickly disappearing. According to S&P Global Market Intelligence’s 451 Research, Voice of the Enterprise: Customer Experience & Commerce, Merchant Study 2025, 62% of merchants now prefer to work with multiple payment providers, a steady increase from 50% in 2023.

This shift reflects both necessity and opportunity. Multiple processors help businesses manage geographic reach, reduce dependence on a single partner, and introduce new payment methods faster. However, this also increases operational complexity. Each provider adds a layer of integration, compliance, and data governance, which must be coordinated and secured.

Without an orchestration strategy, merchants risk trading vendor lock-in for data sprawl.

The rise of orchestration as infrastructure

Payment orchestration addresses data fragmentation by sitting between the merchant and its PSPs. Through one interface, it manages transaction routing, reconciliation, and reporting across multiple providers. Done right, it transforms payments from a back-office function into a source of insight and agility.

But orchestration is not a plug-and-play solution. Its effectiveness depends on how data moves through the ecosystem – and who controls it. Data ownership has become a decisive differentiator. 451 Research reports that 71% of large merchants consider owning and controlling payment data independently from processors a top priority.

Owning payment data enables merchants to analyse performance across acquirers, improve authorisation rates, and design localised checkout experiences. Yet it also expands their responsibility to protect that data, not just from breaches, but in compliance with a patchwork of evolving privacy regulations across jurisdictions.

Security as a foundation, not a feature

As orchestration spreads, security can no longer be an afterthought. Every additional connection to a PSP or acquirer increases the potential attack surface. A breach anywhere in the chain can erode consumer trust everywhere. Consequently, modern orchestration strategies must build security into the architecture itself.

Technologies like point-to-point encryption (P2PE) and tokenization minimise exposure by ensuring that sensitive data never enters merchant systems in a readable form. Other approaches, such as vaultless tokenization, take it further by eliminating the need for centralised data vaults. Tokens are generated cryptographically, without storing cardholder information in a single location, reducing both security risk and the number of systems subject to PCI compliance. The result is a flexible, yet inherently secure orchestration layer. Merchants can route, analyse, and reconcile payments without ever handling raw card data, preserving global compliance while enabling innovation.

Balancing openness with control

The orchestration ecosystem is expanding beyond payment routing. Fraud prevention, foreign exchange (FX) optimisation, and compliance tools are increasingly integrated into the same orchestration framework. To manage this effectively, merchants need an open but governed architecture. APIs should enable easy connectivity to new partners, but access must be role-based and data exchanges encrypted. Continuous monitoring (or observability) helps identify anomalies in transaction flows or authorisation patterns before they become incidents. Achieving this balance is not easy, but it’s becoming essential. In a borderless commerce environment, control over data movement is as important as the data itself.

Next up: intelligent orchestration

As merchants mature in their orchestration journeys, the focus is shifting from integration to intelligence. Artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) are increasingly shaping payment routing, fraud detection, and retry optimisation in real time. The long-term opportunity lies in combining that intelligence with trust. Merchants that embed security and compliance into their orchestration stack will be able to adopt new payment types and enter new markets with confidence. Those that treat security as a separate layer will face increasing friction, both technical and regulatory.

A framework for future-ready commerce

Payment orchestration has moved from a buzzword to a business necessity. It helps merchants adapt faster, operate globally, and deliver seamless experiences across channels. However, the real measure of success will be how well they protect the data that flows through those systems. Security-first orchestration – where encryption, tokenization, and compliance are built into every connection – turns flexibility into trust. In a world where consumers expect both convenience and privacy, that combination will define the leaders of global ecommerce.

This editorial piece was first published in The Paypers' Global Ecommerce Report 2026, which provides a complete overview of key trends and strategies to help businesses worldwide succeed. Download your free copy here to explore in-depth insights on global ecommerce trends, the latest innovations in payment solutions, and strategies to stay ahead in a competitive market.

About the author

Ruston Miles is the Founder of Bluefin, playing a key role in shaping the company’s strategic vision while leading corporate development and ecosystem partnership initiatives in his role as Chief Strategy & Development Officer. With 25 years of experience in the payments industry, he serves on the PCI Security Standards Council (PCI SSC) Board of Advisors. Ruston holds certifications as a PCI Professional (PCIP), ETA Certified Payments Professional (CPP), and ISACA Certified Data Privacy Solutions Engineer (CDPSE), reflecting his deep commitment to payment security and technology innovation.

About Bluefin

Bluefin is recognised worldwide for building leading-edge, security-first payment and data infrastructure, anchored by PCI-validated P2PE, vaultless tokenization, and advanced orchestration capabilities. Its product suite includes both integrated and vendor-agnostic solutions, enabling enterprises, organisations, and SaaS platforms to secure sensitive data with business flexibility.