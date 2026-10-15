Zip Co announced that its US business intends to introduce Zip Cash, a short-term cash loan offering that extends the company’s instalment-payment model beyond the point of purchase. The product is aimed at eligible customers who need funds for everyday expenses that do not take place at checkout. Loans will be originated by WebBank and are subject to credit approval.

The company has positioned the product as a response to a recurring mismatch between when income arrives and when expenses fall due. According to Joe Heck, U.S. CEO of Zip, a timing gap between pay cheques and bills should not push consumers towards complicated financial products with unclear costs.

Product terms and rollout

Zip Cash is scheduled to launch initially to select customers in eligible US states during the 2026 holiday season, with broader availability expected to follow. The company has not specified which states will be included in the first phase.

Eligible customers may be able to access loans of up to USD 500, with funds deposited into a connected bank account as soon as the same business day. Each loan could carry a flat origination fee, disclosed before the customer accepts the loan. At the same time, customers will also have the option to request a change to their repayment date. Zip states that the product involves no hard credit inquiry and no compounding fees, in line with its existing Pay-in-Z instalment products.

Zip reports that more than 100.000 of its customers have joined the Zip Cash waitlist, including over 40.000 within the first 72 hours. Customers cited fuel, essentials, and unexpectedly high bills as examples of situations in which a modest short-term buffer would help them manage their monthly finances.

Platform extension and lending controls

Zip Cash is built on the company’s existing Pay-in-2 platform and sits alongside its Pay-in-Z products, which currently offer instalment options at checkout. The company presents the launch as an example of how its existing infrastructure can be extended to products outside point-of-sale financing.

Zip has also set out eligibility controls as part of what it describes as a responsible lending approach. Customers with a missed payment will not be eligible for another loan on the Zip platform until the outstanding payment is resolved.

The company has drawn a distinction between Zip Cash and certain practices in the short-term cash market, specifically structures that split a single cash loan into multiple fee-generating parts or that rely on tips. Zip Cash is instead structured as one loan with disclosed fees.

For Zip, the move represents an expansion from financing purchases at checkout to providing cash directly to consumers for expenses outside the retail transaction. The elements the company has highlighted as distinguishing the product from existing short-term cash offerings are the single flat origination fee, the option to adjust repayment dates, and the restriction on further borrowing after a missed payment.

The product also follows the bank-partnership model under which loans through Zip are originated by WebBank. Furthermore, the scale of the pre-launch waitlist indicates existing demand among Zip’s customer base, although the pace of expansion beyond the initial group of states has not been disclosed.