Australia-based Zeller has launched in the UK, offering SMEs an integrated payments and financial management platform.

The launch makes the company's integrated payments and financial management platform available to the UK's 5.7 million small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs).

The move comes at a time when UK businesses face rising operational costs alongside growing customer expectations around checkout reliability. Research commissioned by Zeller and conducted by Foresight Factory found that poor checkout experiences lead nearly half of consumers to abandon purchases, placing an estimated GBP 22.7 billion in payments at risk annually.

Zeller's platform is designed to consolidate functions that businesses have historically managed across separate providers, including payments processing, point-of-sale, invoicing, accounts, cards, and expense management, into a single account. The company positions this integration as an alternative to both legacy banking infrastructure and existing fintech point solutions, which it says still require merchants to work across fragmented systems.

According to the official press release, one area where Zeller differentiates itself is merchant onboarding. Moreover, the hardware component of the UK launch centres on Zeller Terminal, the payment device the company has deployed in Australia. During a pre-launch testing phase, over 100 UK businesses signed up to use the platform. UK merchants will have the possibility to order Zeller Terminal through the company's website or via Amazon, with free express shipping available at launch.

Scale and context

Zeller currently supports more than 100.000 businesses in Australia, including franchise operators and travel retail merchants. The UK represents the company's first step into international markets, as it remains one of the more active environments for payments infrastructure development, with a range of domestic and international providers competing for SME merchant accounts. Regulatory frameworks governing payment services and electronic money institutions in the UK continue to shape market entry conditions for fintechs operating in this segment.