Worldline has announced its plan to strengthen the long-term partnership with PSA in order to deliver secure and efficient next-generation payments in Austria.

Following this announcement, Worldline is expected to support PSA in the process of upgrading to a next-generation payments platform, delivering optimised scalability, resilience, security, and future-ready capabilities that are aligned with European standards.

In addition, Worldline’s cloud-based and API-enabled payment platforms are set to deliver scalable payment processing while also ensuring agility in the plan of deploying new functionalities. PSA is expected to play a central role in Austria’s payments ecosystem, while also providing payment services for financial institutions and ensuring secure payment transactions at a national scale.

Delivering next-generation payments for customers and partners in Austria

According to the official press release, through the process of anchoring the solution in Worldline’s European sovereign cloud, PSA will have the possibility to modernise its payments infrastructure without compromising on critical areas like continuity, stability, security, or resilience. At the same time, while providing the benefits of scale, this approach is set to maintain a strong focus on serving the specific needs and payment preferences of the Austrian community.

Furthermore, this collaboration will focus on setting a new benchmark for payments across Austria, as Worldline and PSA are expected to combine the benefits of scalable, resilient, and secure next-generation payment technology. Both companies will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the local industry as well.

The project is set to enable the companies to pursue their growth ambitions, improve their product and service offerings, as well as provide users and customers with a modern, resilient, and fully sovereign European cloud solution.

