Wizard, an AI agent platform built for e-commerce, has announced a partnership with Mastercard and Stripe at Stripe Sessions, integrating Mastercard Insight Tokens and Mastercard Agent Pay via Stripe's Shared Payment Tokens into its shopping platform. The integration is expected to go live for Wizard users in Q2 2026.

Mastercard Insight Tokens provide AI agents with access to geography-based spending insights, enabling Wizard's agents to surface product recommendations informed by how consumers in a given location actually shop and spend, rather than responding only to the explicit prompt. Mastercard Agent Pay then enables the agent to securely initiate and complete the transaction on behalf of the shopper, preserving issuer, merchant, and consumer protections within established payment flows.

End-to-end agentic commerce experience

The combination of the two Mastercard capabilities, delivered through Stripe's infrastructure, creates a continuous experience from intelligent product discovery through secure checkout within a single conversational interaction. Rather than surfacing generic recommendations, Wizard's agents can assess whether a shopper is more likely to prefer local, online, or specialist retail options and adjust results accordingly, before executing the purchase through Agent Pay without breaking the conversational flow.

The partnership builds on Wizard's existing relationship with Stripe, announced in March 2026, covering Stripe's Agentic Commerce Protocol. The addition of Mastercard's intelligence and payment layers extends that foundation with real-world behavioural signals and agent-initiated payment execution.

Commenting on the news, Melissa Bridgeford, CEO of Wizard, mentioned that Mastercard's Insight Tokens provide a signal layer grounded in real-world spending behaviour, and that, combined with Agent Pay deployed through Stripe, the integration takes shoppers from personalised discovery to secure checkout in a single optimal experience. Expanding on this, Sherri Haymond, Executive Vice President and Global Head of Digital Commercialisation at Mastercard, noted that the partnership demonstrates how intelligent insights and secure agent-led payments can deliver experiences that adapt to each consumer in the moment.