Vivid, a digital business financial platform serving SMEs in Europe, will use Wise Platform, the payments infrastructure Wise provides to banks and enterprises, to support cross-border transfers for Vivid Business customers. Through the integration, customers will be able to send international payments in more than 40 currencies. Payouts in CNY are already live across 27 European countries, with further currencies to follow. No specific dates have been disclosed for the next rollouts.

Rising demand for cross-border payments among SMEs

The partnership follows a rise in international payment activity across Vivid’s business customer base. According to Vivid’s internal transaction data, the number of Vivid Business customers making an international payment in a given month grew more than fivefold between July 2025 and May 2026.

Much of this growth has come from trading hubs outside Europe. Comparing the latest six months with the preceding six-month period, payments by Vivid Business customers to China more than quadrupled. In addition, payments to the UAE rose by approximately 250%, and payments to Singapore by approximately 40%. These figures are based on the share of outbound payment volume by settlement currency across Vivid’s largest Asian payment corridors in the 12 months to July 2026. The first currency to go live, CNY, corresponds to the corridor where Vivid recorded the sharpest growth.

Alexander Emeshev, Co-Founder at Vivid, said cross-border payments have become essential to business banking and pointed to the growth in transfers to China, the UAE, and Singapore as evidence of customer demand. Vivid aims to offer the same speed and transparency for payments to Asian markets as for transfers within Europe. Furthermore, Manuel Sandhofer, General Manager for EMEA at Wise Platform, said that as European SMEs expand their international activity, their payments need to work across borders as reliably as they do domestically.

Infrastructure and partner network

Wise Platform runs on Wise’s global payments network, which is supported by more than 80 licences and direct access to domestic payment systems in nine markets worldwide. According to Wise, 77% of payments made through the platform arrive instantly, which the company defines as in under 20 seconds.

Under this model, Wise provides the underlying cross-border infrastructure, while partner institutions offer the service to their own customers under their existing products. Vivid joins other financial institutions already using Wise Platform, including Monzo, UniCredit, Raiffeisen Bank International, and N26.

Regulatory background

Vivid’s payment services are provided by Vivid Money S.A., an electronic money institution (EMI) licensed by the CSSF in Luxembourg. For Vivid Business customers, the integration means that international payouts can be made through the business account they already use. The range of payout currencies is set to widen as further currencies are added beyond CNY.