Visa has launched Visa Intelligent Authorisation in Europe, partnering with Comercia Global Payments, Elavon, Fiserv, UNICRE, and Worldline.

VIA is built on the Visa Acceptance Platform and targets a long-standing structural challenge in payments: the reliance on legacy authorisation systems that were not designed to handle the volume and data complexity of current digital commerce. In real-time, acquirers route authorisation requests through card networks to issuing banks, a process that must be completed within seconds. When ageing infrastructure struggles to keep pace, the consequences include false declines, elevated operational costs, and reduced capacity for product development.

VIA can function either as a primary processor or as a supplementary layer alongside an acquirer's existing stack. The solution processes transactions across major card networks through a single integration and reports 99.999% uptime along with a global average approval rate of 96.3%.

A machine learning engine analyses transaction data in real-time to inform routing decisions, drawing on network rules, industry programmes, and regional regulations. The platform also provides near real-time visibility of authorisation outcomes, instant risk alerts, and a centralised analytics dashboard to support settlement oversight and regulatory compliance.

Broader context

According to the official press release, the launch comes as the transaction mix flowing through acquiring infrastructure grows more varied. Digital wallets, stablecoins, and emerging commerce models such as agentic commerce are contributing to increased volume and complexity at the authorisation layer.

Visa's own research indicates that mobile payments currently account for 59% of ecommerce transactions in Europe, with that share projected to reach 75% by 2030. For acquirers serving merchants across multiple channels and geographies, the ability to consolidate processing through a single modern interface is becoming increasingly relevant to both operational resilience and commercial competitiveness.

UNICRE has cited international expansion as a driver of its participation. Worldline has indicated that the integration is intended to support merchant acceptance of new business types, including ecommerce sellers, subscription services, and digital marketplaces. Moreover, Fiserv positioned the capability as a means of reducing friction and improving approval performance for its merchant and bank partners. VIA's compliance tooling is also of note in the European context, where regulatory requirements place ongoing obligations on acquirers around data handling, reporting, and transaction monitoring.