Visa has launched Enhanced Subscription Manager, a value-added service within its Digital Issuer Solutions platform, developed in collaboration with Pinwheel.

The tool was entitled the Enhanced Subscription Manager and forms part of the company's broader Digital Issuer Solutions platform. The launch comes as the number of active subscriptions globally is projected to reach 12 billion by 2030, a scale that reflects how deeply recurring payment models have embedded themselves across consumer spending. Despite this growth, many cardholders lack straightforward ways to track, switch, or cancel subscriptions, a gap that has contributed to rising dispute and chargeback volumes tied to recurring charges.

Functionality and integration

According to the official press release, Enhanced Subscription Manager enables issuers to offer cardholders a consolidated interface to view, manage, switch, and cancel recurring subscriptions without leaving their banking application. The solution integrates via Visa's Digital Enablement Software Development Kit (SDK), allowing issuers to embed card-switching and cancellation capabilities covering more than 150 merchants, including cancellation for select merchants and guided workflows for others.

Beyond subscription management, Visa's Digital Issuer Solutions platform includes scheme-agnostic push provisioning, digital card display, and transaction controls. Enhanced Subscription Manager adds subscription visibility, alerts, insights, and card-on-file management through a single integration point, making it one of several value-added services available within the platform. In addition, users and consumers will have the possibility to cancel subscriptions and switch eligible subscriptions paid with any card to a Visa card, meaning the cancellation and switching capabilities function across payment networks.

Market demand and rollout

Consumer appetite for in-app bill management appears significant. A January 2025 survey of 500 employed and banked US consumers conducted by Pinwheel found that 75% expect this functionality within their banking app, while more than 50% of Millennial and Generation Z respondents indicated they would consider switching banks to access it. For issuers, the proposition extends beyond retention: reducing disputes related to recurring payments and strengthening primary account relationships are among the anticipated outcomes.

Enhanced Subscription Manager is scheduled to become available to North American issuers in summer 2026, with expansion to Latin America and the Caribbean to follow. Additional improvements to the platform are planned throughout 2026.

The move reflects a broader industry shift in which issuers are investing in digital-first tools to deepen engagement and compete on the quality of their in-app experience, particularly as Open Banking and account-switching frameworks lower the cost of changing providers for consumers.