Visa and Fiserv have expanded their partnership to deploy the Visa Acceptance Platform within Fiserv's merchant acquiring and processing solutions across Europe.

The move introduces a unified, API-driven acceptance layer intended to simplify integration for acquirers and improve transaction performance for merchants operating across the region.

The expanded arrangement combines Visa's front-end authorisation capabilities with Fiserv's acquiring and processing stack to deliver a cloud-based infrastructure that supports intelligent routing, enhanced data access, and embedded value-added services. Acquirers will be able to connect to Visa's acceptance services through a single API-first integration within Fiserv's environment, removing the requirement for multiple separate connections or bespoke technical development.

The stated objectives of the collaboration include improved authorisation rates, reduced fraud and chargebacks, and faster time to market for acquirers and merchants across Europe. For merchants, the partnership is designed to surface richer transaction data and higher approval rates across in-store, online, and transit payment scenarios.

Context and strategic framing

The announcement reflects a broader industry trend towards consolidating acceptance infrastructure, as acquirers seek to reduce operational complexity while expanding their ability to serve merchants across multiple European markets at scale. Cloud-based acquiring architectures have gained traction as payment volumes diversify across channels and geographies, placing greater demands on routing logic, fraud tooling, and data quality.

Fiserv operates acquiring and processing services across multiple European markets, while Visa's acceptance platform has been positioned as a modular layer that third-party processors and acquirers can embed within their existing technology stacks. The partnership extends what both companies describe as a long-standing collaboration spanning payments, acceptance, and AI-enabled services.

The integration is expected to allow acquirers to scale across markets without rebuilding connections for each new environment, which carries particular relevance in Europe's fragmented payments landscape, where local schemes, regulatory requirements, and consumer payment habits vary significantly by country.