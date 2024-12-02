Visa Acceptance Platform adds Tap to Pay on iPhone support

Visa has launched a software development kit enabling Visa Acceptance Platform clients to offer Tap to Pay on iPhone.

Following this announcement, the SDK allows payment service providers, independent software vendors, and direct merchant clients to enable contactless payment acceptance on iPhone devices, without the need for separate card readers or payment terminals.

Tap to Pay on iPhone will enable merchants to accept contactless credit and debit cards, Apple Pay, and other digital wallets directly through a compatible iOS application. In addition, the solution is expected to support Visa and other major card networks, while also leveraging near-field communication technology to process transactions securely when customers hold their payment method near the merchant's iPhone.

Payment service providers gain access to iPhone acceptance

According to the official press release, payment service providers and independent software vendors that supply merchants with payment applications will now have the possibility to integrate Tap to Pay on iPhone through Visa's SDK and the Visa Acceptance Platform. At the same time, merchants and businesses using the Visa Acceptance Platform directly (representing typically those developing proprietary applications) will also be allowed to implement the SDK in order to offer the capability to their customers.

Payzli, a payment service provider, has become the first client to launch Tap to Pay on iPhone using Visa's SDK, an initiative that allows Payzli's merchant base to accept payments without investing in additional payment devices. Further payment service providers are expected to deploy the functionality in the coming months.

Furthermore, the technology will remove the need for external payment hardware whilst maintaining security protocols. Apple's implementation uses built-in iPhone security and privacy features to protect transaction data, while card numbers and transaction information will not be stored on the device or Apple servers, according to the companies.

The solution requires an iPhone XS or later running the latest iOS version. At the same time, businesses and merchants can onboard through a supporting iOS application, with setup described as taking minutes rather than extended implementation periods. The capability supports mobile businesses, pop-up retail environments, and event-based commerce where portability is prioritised.

The integration also extends the Visa Acceptance Platform's capabilities beyond traditional point-of-sale infrastructure, aiming to make contactless acceptance as a software-based function rather than a hardware-dependent service. Moreover, this initiative aligns with broader industry movement towards embedded payment acceptance within existing business devices.