Samsung Electronics has added American Express card support to its Samsung Wallet service for international transactions.

The South Korea-based technology company announced on 3 February 2025 that American Express cardholders can use Samsung Wallet for overseas payments from 4 February 2025. The addition expands the wallet's international payment capabilities beyond Mastercard and Visa, which were already supported for cross-border transactions.

NFC acceptance and market expansion

Samsung Wallet users with American Express cards can now make contactless payments at NFC-enabled merchant locations worldwide that accept American Express. The integration removes the requirement for physical cards when travelling or making international purchases.

The move forms part of Samsung Electronics' strategy to broaden Samsung Wallet's global payment acceptance network and strengthen its position in markets outside South Korea. The partnership with American Express targets users of premium card products, where American Express maintains a significant presence in corporate and travel-related spending.

According to a company official from Samsung Electronics' MX division digital wallet team, the American Express integration is designed to improve Samsung Wallet's international functionality and provide additional payment options for cardholders who use premium card services.

Samsung Wallet operates as a digital payment platform that stores payment credentials and enables contactless transactions through near-field communication technology embedded in Samsung mobile devices. The service competes with other mobile wallet platforms in markets where contactless payment infrastructure has been deployed by merchants and payment networks.

The expansion of card network support within Samsung Wallet reflects ongoing efforts by device manufacturers to increase the utility of embedded payment services and establish partnerships with major payment card networks. American Express, Mastercard, and Visa together account for the majority of card-based payment volume in international markets.