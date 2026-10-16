Vipps MobilePay has partnered with Rootline to offer its payment method to merchants on platforms using Rootline’s infrastructure.

Under the partnership, Rootline integrated the payment method directly into its platform setup using Vipps MobilePay’s new PSP API. The integration covers a range of payment situations, from online stores to physical settings such as festivals. Platforms that process payments through the infrastructure provider can now make Vipps MobilePay available to all the merchants they serve, without each merchant having to sign a separate agreement.

Platform payments and the one-to-many model

Rootline supplies payment infrastructure to platforms that, in turn, serve large numbers of merchants. This differs from the model followed by many payment service providers (PSPs), which are designed around one-to-one transactions between a business and its customers. Rootline’s setup is built specifically for platform payments, in which a single platform can provide payment services to hundreds or thousands of merchants.

For Vipps MobilePay, this structure means one technical integration can open access to a broad merchant base. According to Vegar Heir, Chief Commercial Officer at Vipps, the company aims to make the service usable in as many locations and payment scenarios as possible. Achieving this requires the payment method to be available through the platforms and payment providers that businesses already work with, and the Rootline integration allows the company to reach many merchants through a single connection.

The use of the PSP API reflects this distribution approach. Rather than adding merchants one by one, Vipps MobilePay can extend its acceptance through intermediaries whose merchant networks are already in place.

Event commerce as an early use case

Preo, a provider of commerce solutions for festivals and events, is among the platforms using Rootline. One of the events Preo serves is Kulturnatten in Copenhagen, Denmark, where 20,000 MobilePay payments were processed through Rootline over a single weekend in October 2026. The Kulturnatten figure offers an early indication of the transaction volumes passing through the integration in a live event setting.

Regarding the implementation timeline, Thimo Bosma, Head of Product at Rootline, noted that the collaboration ran smoothly and that Vipps MobilePay went live on the platform in less than a month.

Earlier in 2026, Rootline also integrated PayPal into its infrastructure, extending checkout options with PayPal’s payment method.