PayPal has gone live on Rootline, giving platforms and their merchants the ability to offer the payment method through the API they already use.

The integration means platforms operating on Rootline can extend PayPal to their entire merchant base without additional development work. At checkout, PayPal appears alongside other available payment methods, while transactions are settled and reconciled within Rootline's existing infrastructure. Moreover, refunds, cancellations, and disputes are managed through the same tools platforms currently use for other payment methods.

How the integration works

Rootline provides payments infrastructure for platforms, enabling them to embed payment processing, account management, and reporting into their own products, in a model comparable to how a payment service provider works directly with a merchant. The addition of PayPal follows this structure: platforms enable the payment method for their merchants through their existing integration and checkout flow. Disputes appear in reports merchants already use, and payouts run through the same Rootline accounts.

Barry Landegent, Operations at Rootline, said the company built PayPal directly into its platform so that it would be available to every merchant and reconciled alongside other payment activity. Moreover, Maarten Zwaan, Director, Market Lead for Benelux and Ireland at PayPal, added that, since going live with Rootline in January 2026, the companies have observed increased usage, which they attribute to demand among consumers, platforms, and merchants for PayPal availability at checkout.

Account structure and merchant options

The integration is built on a SaaS model in which the platform holds a single PayPal account covering all merchants it serves, removing the need for individual merchants to open separate accounts. Transaction volume is pooled under this account, allowing the platform to set pricing for its merchants and to retain PayPal as part of its own revenue structure. Previously, merchants seeking to offer PayPal needed to contract with the company directly; under the new setup, they can instead be onboarded under the platform's existing contract.

Rootline also continues to support merchants that hold their own PayPal contracts, including in hybrid configurations that combine both models within the same platform.

The integration covers PayPal Checkout through Rootline's Hosted Checkout and Checkout Components, embedded within a merchant's website. It also supports full and partial refunds for up to 180 days, along with cancellations and dispute handling. Settlement and reconciliation are processed through Rootline's standard settlement report and Report API, consistent with how other payment methods are handled on the platform.