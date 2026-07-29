YouLend and REA Card have partnered to give German SMEs embedded access to card-transaction-based financing.

The agreement is designed to give small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) direct access to working capital through the payment infrastructure they already use.

Merchants using REA Card's POS terminals, cash register systems, or SoftPOS solutions can now receive financing offers from YouLend directly through the platform, without submitting a separate application. Financing decisions are based on merchants' actual card transaction data rather than the credit checks typically used in traditional banking assessments. According to the companies, this approach is intended to shorten the application process, speed up payouts, and extend access to capital for small businesses that are often underserved by conventional lenders.

In addition, the partnership targets sectors that process card payments on a daily basis and periodically require capital for inventory purchases, seasonal fluctuations, or growth investment, including restaurants, kiosks, retailers, taxi operators, and hair salons. Because financing offers are generated from existing transaction data, eligible merchants can receive an offer without initiating a separate application process.

Leonard Strigel, General Manager Europe at YouLend, said that small businesses often lack the time to navigate lengthy financing processes, and that integrating instant financing into the card terminal environment is intended to remove that obstacle at the point where merchants operate daily.

Integration status and next steps

Technical integration between the two companies has already been completed, meaning eligible REA Card merchants can access YouLend's financing offers immediately. The companies have said they plan to deepen the integration further, with the aim of embedding YouLend's financing more comprehensively into REA Card's existing product portfolio over time.

The partnership combines REA Card's established merchant relationships and payment infrastructure with YouLend's embedded financing technology, which uses automated decision models based on transaction data rather than traditional credit scoring. Phillip Becker, CEO at REA Card, said the company aims to support merchants not only with payment processing but also with access to capital based on their actual business performance.

The announcement adds to a broader trend of embedded finance offerings being integrated into payment infrastructure across Europe, where payment providers increasingly package financing alongside transaction processing services. For YouLend, the agreement extends its network of integrated financing partnerships in the German market, an area where access to working capital for smaller merchants has traditionally depended on conventional bank lending criteria.