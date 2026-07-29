PayPal and Amazon have launched PayPal Ratenzahlung, a BNPL option, for customers shopping on Amazon.de in Germany and Austria.

The two companies have confirmed that, from August 2026, eligible Amazon customers in Germany and Austria will be able to select PayPal Ratenzahlung as a payment method on Amazon.de and within the Amazon app. The rollout will take place gradually over the following weeks, extending PayPal's instalment payment service to one of the largest e-commerce marketplaces operating in both countries.

Instalment terms and scope

PayPal Ratenzahlung allows customers to split purchases ranging from EUR 30 to EUR 10.000 into fixed monthly instalments. Standard repayment terms of three, six, 12, and 24 months will apply, alongside two new terms of 36 and 48 months that PayPal has made available exclusively for Amazon customers, allowing larger purchases to be spread over a longer period.

According to the companies, more than 40 million PayPal customers in the region will gain access to the instalment option when shopping on Amazon.de. The service is integrated directly into the Amazon.de checkout flow, where customers can review pricing and repayment terms before completing a purchase.

Payment management and terms

Instalments are collected monthly via automatic debit from the customer's linked bank account or debit card. Customers receive email and text reminders ahead of each scheduled payment and can track payments made, view outstanding balances, and manage their instalment plans through the PayPal app or online account at any time. In addition, early or full repayment of an outstanding balance is possible without additional charges. Standard PayPal Ratenzahlung terms and conditions apply in both Germany and Austria.

Carola Wahl, Managing Director Germany, Austria, and Switzerland at PayPal, said the addition of PayPal Ratenzahlung to Amazon.de represents an extension of the company's Pay Later offering through a major ecommerce retailer, giving customers continued access to a payment method they are already familiar with. Moreover, Rocco Bräuniger, Country Manager Amazon DACH, said the integration is intended to give customers clear, upfront repayment terms within the existing Amazon checkout experience.

BNPL services have expanded across European e-commerce in recent years, with instalment options increasingly offered alongside traditional card and direct debit payments at checkout. The addition of PayPal Ratenzahlung to Amazon.de follows PayPal's broader strategy of extending its Pay Later products to additional markets and retail partners. For Amazon, the integration adds a further payment method to its Germany and Austria checkout options, alongside existing payment types already supported on the platform.

The rollout to all eligible customers on Amazon.de and the Amazon app is expected to be completed over the coming weeks.