Unlimit, a global financial infrastructure provider, has announced a partnership with Brevistay, an India-based on-demand hotel booking platform offering flexible, short-stay room bookings.

Through the partnership, Brevistay gains access to UPI and global card networks through a single infrastructure integration, replacing a fragmented multi-provider approach with a unified programmable payment layer.

Brevistay's business model, centred on micro-stay and on-demand room bookings, requires payment processing that matches the speed and frequency of high-volume, time-sensitive transactions. The partnership is designed to address the structural complexity of India's fragmented payment landscape by abstracting local rail complexity into a single integration layer, reducing time-to-market for new payment capabilities from months to configuration time.

Infrastructure depth and expansion context

India's payment landscape involves multiple rails, including UPI, domestic card networks, and international schemes, each with distinct integration requirements, compliance obligations, and operational characteristics. For high-frequency platforms, managing those separately introduces operational overhead and reliability risk. Unlimit's unified layer consolidates access to those rails through a single connection, while its regulatory licence portfolio provides a foundation for Brevistay's planned international expansion beyond the Indian market.

The partnership reflects a broader dynamic in emerging market payments, where domestic payment method fragmentation is increasing even as global infrastructure consolidates. For platforms operating at high transaction velocity, the gap between those two trends creates a structural challenge that unified payment infrastructure layers are designed to address.

Commenting on the news, Irene Skrynova, CEO of Global Payments at Unlimit, noted that the partnership provides Brevistay with access to primary financial infrastructure, enabling scale without the operational debt of fragmented systems.

Further expanding on this, Nikhil Kumar Pathak, CTO and Co-Founder at Brevistay, mentioned that Unlimit provides the infrastructure rails needed to simplify India's payment complexity and the architectural freedom to scale without legacy financial stack limitations.