United Airlines, UK-based payments technology company Currensea, and Mastercard have launched the United Airlines Debit Card in the UK, described as the first rewards debit card offered to UK travellers by a US airline.

The card is available from 17 March 2026 and can be linked to any existing UK bank account, allowing customers to earn United MileagePlus miles on everyday domestic and international spending without opening a new account or topping up a separate card.

The card offers preferential foreign exchange rates on overseas spending alongside the MileagePlus miles earning capability. From 2 April 2026, holders of eligible United-branded credit or debit cards will benefit from improved programme terms, including accelerated mileage earning when booking United flights, discounts of 10% or more on award tickets, and access to exclusive Saver Award fares.

Product structure and market positioning

The card operates through Currensea's co-branded multi-bank debit card platform, which enables the airline rewards proposition to be layered onto a customer's existing bank account rather than requiring a new financial relationship. This approach distinguishes the product from traditional co-branded credit cards, broadening its addressable market to consumers who prefer debit-based spending.

The launch extends United Airlines' MileagePlus programme into everyday spending behaviour for UK customers, a market the airline describes as one of its most important internationally. The partnership reflects a broader trend of airlines and travel brands seeking to deepen loyalty engagement beyond flight bookings through co-branded financial products embedded in daily financial activity.

Commenting on the news, Bob Daly, Managing Director of Global Co-Brand Cards at United Airlines, said the partnership with Currensea and Mastercard allows the airline to extend MileagePlus benefits beyond travel into customers' daily lives. James Lynn, Co-Founder and CEO of Currensea, mentioned that the card enables UK consumers to earn rewards on day-to-day debit spending while benefiting from competitive foreign exchange rates abroad.