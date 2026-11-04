UK businesses are struggling to pay invoices on time, according to analysis from intelligent document processing and workflow automation provider Tungsten Automation. The company found that GBP 138 million worth of invoices were paid beyond agreed terms in 2026, with an average of GBP 4.9 million paid late per company analysed. The research reviews UK Government payment practices data covering company submissions filed between January and October 2026.

Every company analysed paid some invoices late

All of the businesses analysed failed to pay at least some invoices within agreed terms, with an average of 17% of invoices paid late per company. On average, 36% of invoices were paid between 31 and 60 days, while 15% took 61 days or longer. Disputes accounted for a small share of the problem, with an average of 3% of invoices unpaid because of disagreements between the parties.

The analysis also found that 18% of companies offer e-invoicing, meaning 82% do not currently provide any e-invoicing option. Tungsten Automation links late payment partly to operational inefficiencies, including manual invoice processing and fragmented approval workflows, which can slow the movement of invoices from receipt to payment.

E-invoicing and late payment reforms ahead

The findings come as the UK Government prepares reforms on invoicing and late payment. The planned rules include mandatory e-invoicing, with a deadline in 2029, and a maximum payment term of 60 days for large companies paying smaller suppliers, with plans to reduce this to 45 days. A late payment charge of 8% plus the base rate is also set to become mandatory, increasing the financial cost of paying suppliers late.

Kate Bohn, Finance Industry Consultant at Tungsten Automation, said late payment hits suppliers before spreading across the economy, because businesses cannot plan or invest with confidence when their cash is held up in another company's processes. She added that many delays stem from systems that do not connect and lengthy approval chains, and that companies preparing for the e-invoicing mandate and late payment charges now will be better placed when the rules take effect.