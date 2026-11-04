NewsPayments

Mastercard, uwallet, and Jordan Post launch BareedPay card programme

CP

Claudia Pincovski

04 Nov 2026 / 5 Min Read

Keywords:
prepaid cardsfinancial inclusiondigital paymentscross-border payments
Companies:
Mastercard
Countries:
Jordan

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