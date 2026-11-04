Mastercard, uwallet, and Jordan Post Company have launched BareedPay, a co-branded card programme to widen access to digital payments in Jordan.

Through the programme, Jordan Post Company, with uwallet as the issuing partner, will enable cardholders to make everyday digital payments, including online shopping, government dues, and bill payments. BareedPay also offers multi-currency and prepaid products, supports small businesses and merchants, and enables peer-to-peer and cross-border money transfers. It is aimed at underserved communities, small businesses, and expatriates, in line with Jordan’s national digital transformation agenda.

Reach through the postal network

The programme builds on Jordan Post Company’s network of more than 400 branches across the country, with the aim of connecting more people to formal financial services and supporting the modernisation of government payment programmes. It combines Mastercard’s global payments network with uwallet’s fintech capabilities as card issuer and Jordan Post Company’s nationwide reach, with the goal of accelerating the adoption of digital financial services in Jordan.

Sami Al-Dawood, Chairman of Jordan Post Company, stated that the alliance reflects the company’s commitment to developing its financial services in line with national priorities. According to Al-Dawood, the collaboration will allow Jordan Post Company to serve communities across Jordan more effectively and contribute to the growth of the country’s digital economy. Using post office branches as a channel can give people who rely mainly on cash a familiar point of access to digital payments.

The partners’ roles

Dr Ala’a Ensheiwat, CEO of uwallet, stated that, as the issuing partner, the company aims to deliver a secure and scalable payment experience that improves access to financial services. In the programme, uwallet provides the fintech capabilities behind the cards, while Jordan Post Company contributes its customer relationships and branch network across the country.

Saud Swar, Country Manager for Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Jordan, and other Levant markets at Mastercard, stated that Mastercard works with fintech companies and government-backed programmes in Jordan as part of its focus on payments and financial inclusion. According to Swar, the collaboration strengthens Mastercard’s position in Jordan’s fintech ecosystem. The three companies say BareedPay will contribute to a more inclusive and resilient payments ecosystem in the country.