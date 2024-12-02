TreviPay, a B2B payment and invoice network, has partnered with Walmart Business to launch the Pay by Invoice program for flexible purchasing options.

The program enables eligible business customers to access a line of credit with 30-day net terms, provided by TreviPay’s payments and A/R automation technology. The offering is available for online purchases, in the Walmart Business app, or in-store.

Addressing buyers’ needs

A study of 300 global business buyers, conducted by Murphy Research for TreviPay, found 85% of buyers want the option to pay on net terms and are likely to buy more when they can pay this way. TreviPay’s program, Pay by Invoice, enables buyers to defer payment, receive detailed invoices for optimal recordkeeping and procurement, and manage cash flow more effectively.

Pay by Invoice is part of TreviPay’s vision for Zero Touch A/R in B2B payments, where AI-optimised underwriting and smart invoicing deliver guaranteed DSO and improved conversion for merchants. Manually managing accounts receivable slows business growth, increases errors, and creates friction in the purchasing process. By leveraging TreviPay’s payment technology and managed services solutions, businesses can optimise buyer onboarding, invoicing, and collections, offering finance teams more control, visibility, and cash flow.

Walmart Business Pay by Invoice is currently available to a select group of Walmart Business customers, with plans to expand access in the coming months of 2025.

In May 2025, TreviPay partnered with Albertsons to offer an invoice-based payment solution for its business customers. The new system allowed qualifying buyers to use trade credit for grocery purchases made online across the retailer’s portfolio of banners, which included Albertsons, Safeway, ACME, Jewel-Osco, Shaw’s, Star Market, Vons, Pavilions, Tom Thumb, and Randall’s. Through this arrangement, business customers such as schools, local government offices, community organisations, and small enterprises accessed dedicated credit lines with net 30 payment terms.