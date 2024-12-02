Albertsons adds B2B invoice payment option

The new system allows qualifying buyers to use trade credit for grocery purchases made online across the retailer’s portfolio of banners, which includes Albertsons, Safeway, ACME, Jewel-Osco, Shaw’s, Star Market, Vons, Pavilions, Tom Thumb, and Randall’s.

Through this arrangement, business customers such as schools, local government offices, community organisations, and small enterprises can access dedicated credit lines with net 30 payment terms. The platform also includes a self-service portal that lets administrators set individual spending limits, track invoice statuses in real time, and manage credit lines more efficiently.

Streamlining B2B transactions

The payment solution integrates with Albertsons' existing systems to automate credit approvals, generate electronic invoices, and monitor payments, aiming to reduce billing errors and ease the burden on internal accounts receivable teams. According to representatives from TreviPay, the firm assumes responsibility for credit risk and settles payments immediately, enabling Albertsons to reduce back-office overhead and focus on other operational priorities.

Officials from Albertsons said the company is looking to make the purchasing process more flexible for both small and large business clients. They noted that the invoicing programme supports greater control over spending and aligns with the needs of business customers who prefer to pay on terms.

Citing research commissioned by TreviPay, a majority of business buyers reportedly favour suppliers that support their preferred payment methods, with more than half open to switching retailers if offered the option to pay via invoice.

The move reflects a growing focus within the retail sector on offering tailored payment options for B2B clients, particularly those making frequent or large-volume purchases.