Thunes, a Singapore-based cross-border payments network, and WireBarley, an Asia-Pacific payment platform, have announced a strategic collaboration to expand real-time cross-border payment capabilities across major corridors, including South Korea, the US, Australia, and Vietnam.

By integrating with Thunes' Direct Global Network, WireBarley's 1.1 million users gain access to enhanced payout capabilities across seven sending countries and 520 payout corridors. The partnership also enables real-time payments into South Korea through Thunes' network.

Additionally, the collaboration supports WireBarley's international expansion by combining Thunes' global payment infrastructure with the company's localised market presence and user base in South Korea and across the Asia Pacific region.

Market context and growth trajectory

South Korea's outbound remittances reached USD 7.45 billion in 2024, and the country's digital remittance segment is projected to grow at a compound annual rate (CAGR) of 16.7% through 2030. The partnership positions both companies within a market characterised by high digital adoption, a large Korean diaspora across key corridors including the US and Australia, and increasing demand for faster, lower-cost cross-border transfers.

For Thunes, the collaboration deepens its presence in North Asia and provides access to WireBarley's established user base and localised expertise in South Korea's financial market. When it comes to WireBarley, the integration with Thunes' Direct Global Network accelerates corridor coverage and payout capabilities, eliminating the need for individual local integrations across each destination market.

Commenting on the news, Peter De Caluwe, Co-Founder and CEO at Thunes, noted that the collaboration with WireBarley demonstrates how the Direct Global Network can serve as a catalyst for fintech innovation through real-time cross-border money movement. Additionally, John Joongwon Yoo, Co-Founder and CEO of WireBarley, described Thunes as a core strategic partner, built on strong trust and a shared commitment to delivering simplified cross-border payment services at scale.