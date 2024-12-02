Thunes has launched real-time cross-border payments to and from Colombia through Bre-B, the country’s national instant payment system.

The initiative reflects the company’s commitment to supporting RTP systems globally and promoting financial inclusion through interoperable and cost-effective money movement. Connecting Bre-B capabilities to its Direct Global Network, Thunes can support central banks and regulators in modernising national payment systems and expanding access to financial solutions.

Instant payment access to and from Colombia

Bre-B offers businesses and individuals the ability to send funds and receive them instantly, anytime between accounts held at different banks, cooperatives, digital wallets, and fintechs. Launches in October 2025, the solution is already utilised by 76% of Colombia’s adults.

Thunes will focus on enabling real-time cross-border capabilities in and out of Colombia with the new national system to accelerate transaction speed and accessibility for members of its Direct Global Network and their end users. The company aims to connect real-time payment systems that offer instant money movement securely.

Thunes stated positive sentiments regarding central banks’, like Colombia’s, leadership in driving developments that make financial systems more inclusive and interoperable. Together with Bre-B, the company helps drive the country’s contribution in the real-time global economy and optimise interoperable payments in the region. Its addition of Bre-B is an instance of how public and private innovation can come together to drive financial developments. Expanding its Direct Global Network, Thunes supports Bre-B’s reach beyond Colombia’s borders, offering local individuals and businesses access to the global market.

Even though Colombia’s transactions are still 78% cash-based, the financial ecosystem in the country is undergoing a rapid digital transformation, as 92% of bank account penetration and adoption of mobile wallets, together with the launch of Bre-B, created a shift towards a more inclusive digital economy.

