Thunes has started offering its Pay-to-Bank solution to financial institutions through their Swift connectivity to improve cross-border payment experiences.

The solution allows banks in the Swift network to connect to Thunes’ Direct Global Network with no additional integration required, offering fast business and consumer payouts to bank accounts. By expanding the accessibility of its Direct Global Network via Swift, Thunes enables financial institutions to deliver faster, more secure payments across traditional and emerging payment methods and systems. The company aims to provide solutions that meet the increasing demand for fast, cost-effective cross-border payments while unifying fiat currencies, digital assets, and global wallets.

Improving cross-border payments

Leveraging their already existing Swift connectivity, banks can send business and consumer payments via the Thunes Network globally. This ensures fast bank account transfers in more than 130 currencies, meeting the demand for real-time payments and optimising customer satisfaction and experience.

Besides this initiative, Thunes is also expanding its Pay-to-Wallets solution for banks to send global business payments via their existing Swift connectivity. This follows a time of growth for the global B2B payments market, which accounted for USD 150 trillion in 2024. The expansion comes as Thunes launched a solution to support banks in facilitating real-time consumer payments to billions of mobile wallets and more than 120 wallet brands globally back in 2024.

The company’s two solutions, Pay-to-Banks and Pay-to-Wallets, use Thunes’ SmartX Treasury System for liquidity management and transparency, and its Fortress Compliance platform to offer comprehensive risk controls. This layer of protection helps make payments fast and fully secure, and compliant with global and domestic regulatory requirements of the industry.

Another partnership that enables Thunes to contribute to cross-border payments development globally includes Ripple. As part of the alliance, by leveraging Thunes’s proprietary Network alongside Ripple’s blockchain-powered payments solutions, the two payments companies aim to deliver optimised and more accessible cross-border payments for financial institutions and businesses worldwide.

For more information about Thunes, please check out their detailed profile in our dedicated, industry-specific Company Database.