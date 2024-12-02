Thunes has partnered with the pan-African firm Ecobank Group to enable instant cross-border payments for businesses and individuals across Sub-Saharan Africa.

The alliance aims to operationalise the MoU signed by Ecobank and TransferTo, Thunes' holding company, in 2024, which planned to deliver comprehensive financial access and cross-border payment solutions across the continent.

Improved cross-border solutions across Africa

This phase of the partnership will see a large-scale integration between banking and fintech infrastructures, aiming to make it more convenient for businesses and individuals to send, receive, and manage their funds instantly internationally. This means faster settlement times, convenient access to liquidity, and broader reach to help users unlock new possibilities for growth and participation in the digital economy.

The deployment will slowly expand across Ecobank’s operational footprint in 32 countries, while ensuring compliance with global and local regulatory requirements. This phased launch will connect the bank’s customers to Thune’s Direct Global Network, which spans 130 countries and connects billions of mobile wallets and bank accounts around the world.

Unifying Ecobank's local presence with Thunes' Direct Global Network, the collaboration will enable entrepreneurs to trade internationally, families to support loved ones more quickly, and communities to be included in the digital African economy. The first market to leverage the benefits of the alliance is Togo, where Ecobank customers can now benefit from instant payments from remittance players globally.

The two companies have a shared commitment to offer borderless banking and drive financial inclusion on the continent. By joining forces, Thunes and Ecobank are expanding real-time financial access for millions and driving the growth of Africa's digital economy, while offering faster access to liquidity and creating new scaling opportunities across the Sub-Saharan Africa region.

