Thredd has partnered with Payblr, a Puerto Rico-based payments enabler and licensed BIN sponsor, to support international fintechs seeking to launch and scale across Latin America and the Caribbean (LAC).

The collaboration aims to simplify regional expansion by combining Thredd’s global processing infrastructure with Payblr’s local regulatory and issuing capabilities.

The partnership offers a modular, API-first framework for card issuing that addresses key challenges typically faced by non-local fintechs entering LAC markets, such as fragmented regulations, onboarding delays, and cross-border compliance barriers.

Latin America: a high-growth fintech landscape

Latin America has emerged as one of the most attractive fintech regions globally, supported by strong digital adoption, an expanding mobile-first population, and rising demand for accessible financial services. At the same time, over 70% of adults in the region remain underbanked or unbanked, according to World Bank estimates, creating fertile ground for innovation.

However, despite its growth potential, the region presents structural hurdles for international fintechs. Regulatory frameworks differ significantly across jurisdictions, banking systems are often siloed, and currency exchange restrictions are common. For companies looking to scale quickly across multiple markets, the lack of a unified infrastructure can become a significant barrier.

By integrating Thredd’s scalable global processing platform with Payblr’s regional issuing capabilities, including support for USD-denominated card programmes, the partnership offers a ready-made solution for fintechs launching products such as gig economy payouts, cross-border disbursements, and digital wallets. Programmes can be activated faster, without compromising on compliance or operational resilience.

Regional infrastructure partnerships

This collaboration reflects a broader shift in the payments industry toward cross-border partnerships that balance speed, scalability, and regulatory adherence. As fintechs expand into underpenetrated and complex regions, alliances between global processors and local enablers are becoming increasingly central to go-to-market strategies.

According to Thredd, fintech clients are already leveraging the new infrastructure to go live in multiple Latin American markets. The partnership is expected to facilitate broader adoption and unlock faster deployment for a new wave of financial services in the region.