



The discussion focused on how Visa is addressing the evolving demands of the digital commerce landscape by reinforcing foundational payment infrastructure while advancing new capabilities that respond to emerging market trends and consumer behaviours.

A core element of Visa’s strategy involves strengthening the essential components of ecommerce to ensure secure, simple, and efficient payment experiences. This includes ongoing investments in payment authentication technologies and fraud prevention mechanisms designed to reduce risk and improve trust across all transaction points. Visa’s efforts aim to improve transaction reliability, which remains a critical factor for both merchants and consumers in driving digital commerce adoption and growth.

Beyond the fundamental infrastructure, Visa is actively developing the next phase of commerce which they believe will be Agentic. Mathieu emphasised the importance of identity as a foundational layer that supports secure digital interactions both now and, in the future, without compromising user privacy. This approach facilitates frictionless transactions, reduces the reliance on traditional authentication methods like one-time passwords, and opens up opportunities for scalable digital experiences tailored to individual consumer needs.











Visa’s innovation roadmap also includes the continued deployment of advanced technologies such as tokenization and machine learning to improve payment security and operational resilience. These technologies not only mitigate fraud but also contribute to simplifying the checkout process, improving conversion rates, and reducing instances of cart abandonment in online retail environments.

Collaboration with a broad range of partners is another critical aspect of Visa’s approach. This cooperative model is designed to foster an open and adaptive payments ecosystem capable of supporting a diverse array of commerce channels, from traditional ecommerce and in-store payments to emerging platforms such as Agent-powered shopping.

The conversation also highlighted the broader market dynamics influencing Visa’s strategy, including regulatory developments, competitive pressures, and the increasing demand for digital-first payment solutions accelerated by shifts in consumer behaviour post-pandemic.

Overall, Visa’s strategic focus, as articulated by Mathieu Altwegg, underscores the company’s commitment to maintaining its leadership in the payments industry through continuous innovation and partnership. By balancing foundational ecommerce improvements with forward-looking solutions centred on identity and trust, Visa aims to shape a payments ecosystem that supports sustainable growth and enhanced user experiences in the years ahead.





About Mathieu Altwegg

Mathieu Altwegg is the Head of Product & Solutions, Visa Europe, responsible for leading the development and commercialisation of innovative solutions that will shape the future of consumer payments. Mathieu joined Visa in 2017 to manage the Ventures and Fintech team for Asia Pacific, and in 2020, relocated to Europe, where he held several positions across Innovation, Design, and Product Development. Most recently, Mathieu was Visa’s Head of Product and Solutions UK & Ireland, working closely with clients and partners to solve and enhance the payment experience of their customers. Prior to Visa, Mathieu was CEO of Checkout.com and spent his early career in consulting and banking with roles at McKinsey&Company and Citi.

About Visa

Visa is a world leader in digital payments, facilitating transactions between consumers, merchants, financial institutions and government entities across more than 200 countries and territories. Our mission is to connect the world through the most innovative, convenient, reliable and secure payments network, enabling individuals, businesses and economies to thrive.